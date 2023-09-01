OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team opened up their season in a dual meet at Alpena on Monday, Aug. 28. The Lady Owls came up short to the Lady Wildcats, but according to head coach Ellen Doherty, they had many improvements in their times.
In the medley relay, the team of Kylie Gallahar, Audrey Klinger, Riley Beauchamp and Isabelle Schimmer placed second and in the same event, Zora Doherty, Hannah Moore, Hannah Gallahar and Isabelle Urban was third.
In the 200 free, K. Gallahar took first place while H. Gallahar was able to come in third. Beauchamp and Klinger took third and fourth in the individual medley in the 50 free, Schimmer, Moore and Walls took part in the action, tallying four points.
H. Gallahar had a third place finish in the butterfly, Doherty was able to get three points in the 100 free and Schimmer was second place in the lengthy 500 free.
The 200 free relay team of Walls, Doherty, Urban and Moore took third while in the backstroke, K. Gallahar and Beauchamp were second and third. Klinger had a third place swim in the breaststroke and in the 400 free relay, it was Moore, K. Gallahar, Schimmer and Klinger getting a second place finish.
“The new team continues to develop skills to promote speed and technical progress,” Doherty said. “They look forward to even more improvements throughout the coming practices.”
Oscoda heads to an invite at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday.