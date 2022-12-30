COUNCIL CHANGE-UP – Ken Cook, who didn’t seek re-election, is pictured above at right during his last council meeting as the Tawas City mayor, on Dec. 19, 2022. As seen here, officials such as Brian McMurray, left, extended their gratitude to Cook for his leadership and support over the years. Councilman Mike Russo is also pictured, next to McMurray, while Tawas City Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Westcott is seated by Cook. McMurray, who most recently served as mayor pro tem, took over as the city’s mayor on Jan. 1, after constituents voted for him to fill this two-year seat during the latest mid-term general election.