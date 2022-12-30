TAWAS CITY – Brian McMurray may have tendered his resignation for the remainder of his Tawas City Council term, but he will stick around to continue serving the city, as its new mayor.
He has taken over the position last filled by Ken Cook, who attended his final council meeting as the city’s mayor on Dec. 19, 2022.
Among other business, it was also on this date when McMurray – who previously held the title of mayor pro tem on the governing body – submitted his resignation letter. Effective Dec. 31, 2022, he would be vacating the rest of his council term, which expires in January 2025. In the letter to city officials and staff, he wrote that he looks forward to working with each of them in his new position as Tawas City Mayor, which went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year.
As reported, Cook did not seek re-election ahead of the mid-term general election this past November. McMurray was the sole candidate listed on the ballot for the two-year mayor’s seat, for which he garnered 605 votes. There were nine write-in votes cast.
McMurray initially joined the council after being selected by constituents during the Nov. 8, 2016 election. Six people were vying for three, four-year seats on the council at that time, and he received the second highest number of votes, at 21.52% of the total.
When former mayor pro tem Danna White resigned in August 2018, Cook wanted to appoint a replacement. White’s term expired in January 2019, and Cook recommended that McMurray take on the title. This was approved by the council unanimously that same evening, and McMurray continued to be reappointed to this role every year since.
No stranger to being a Tawas City official, Cook originally served on the council in the late 1980s to the early 1990s.
In more recent times, after rejoining the group several years ago, he went on to be voted in by the council as the city’s mayor pro tem in July 2014. (He filled the vacancy that was left by Kane Kelly when he took over as mayor of Tawas City, following the passing of former mayor Duane Walters).
Once Kelly resigned in September 2014, Cook automatically stepped up to fill the mayor position.
A couple years later, during the same election which placed McMurray on the council, Cook won the mayoral race for the two-year seat. He accomplished this again in 2018, and once more in 2020, before fulfilling his latest term which expired in January 2023.
“Tonight, I would like to take the time to thank you, Mr. Mayor,” said Tawas City Fire Chief Steve Masich, when addressing Cook at the recent council meeting. “Your calm, professional demeanor was second to none.”
On behalf of those at the fire station, Masich said that they greatly appreciate Cook’s time, efforts and all of the years he served, adding that his support of the department was unwavering.
“And as a resident of Tawas City, I truly am proud that you were our mayor,” Masich expressed, to which Councilman Ed Nagy agreed.
City Manager Annge Horning also chimed in, telling Cook, “You are the only council member who was here when I originally got hired.”
She said there’s been a big changeover through the years, and she appreciates Cook’s confidence in her during all of it, as well as his leadership and how he’s been a sounding board for her when she’s needed one.
Fellow council members also shared their gratitude for Cook. This included McMurray, who echoed the comments of Masich and Horning, in regards to Cook’s tenure and contributions to Tawas City over a long period of time.
He acknowledged Cook’s leadership, along with stating that the mentoring and support he provided to the council is much appreciated.
McMurray said he also appreciates that Cook is going to stay on in some other capacities, too, on behalf of the city. He thanked him for this, and for keeping the knowledge base that he’s accumulated over the years moving forward to the benefit of the community, telling Cook that he looks forward to working with him in the future.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich concurred, saying she appreciated working side-by-side with Cook, and that she also looks forward to continuing to do so in other capacities.
“It’s been fun,” Cook remarked of his time with the council, also saying that he appreciated all of their comments that night.
He shared that when he initially joined in the ‘80s, he served for several years until his children reached an age where they were getting involved in more sporting events and the like, which he didn’t want to miss out on.
So he stepped away for a while, until Walters and former city manager Mark Moers encouraged him to eventually get involved again.
In reference to Horning’s comments, Cook – who also served on other boards and commissions during his time with the council – returned the kind words and said that he appreciates the support of city staff.
He noted that he was glad to have been a part of Horning becoming the city manager, adding, “With good staff, it makes the job easier.”
In related business, while there were some “no” votes jokingly cast at first, officials ultimately gave unanimous approval to accept the resignation of McMurray from the remainder of his city council term. He reiterated that he is excited to work with everyone in the future, in his new capacity as mayor of Tawas City. “I look forward to that very much.”
Horning pointed out that the action of accepting the resignation starts the clock for the city to fill the vacancy which now exists, because of the recent changes to the council lineup.
The municipality’s website reads that any city resident, in good standing with the city, may run for office provided that he/she is a registered voter in the city and has been a resident for 12 months from the last day for filing original petition.
Other topics which were discussed at the council meeting last month, such as the municipality’s 2022 fiscal year audit results, will be summarized in next week’s edition of this publication.