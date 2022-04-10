OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team struggled a bit through a 2-12-2 season last spring. The Lady Owls should fare much better on the pitch this go-around though, as they return 13 players with varsity experience, and welcome in an influx of talented newcomers as well.
“We are looking good early on,” fifth-year head coach Christine Byrne said. “We have a lot of talent returning from last year. We have been focusing on individual skills and our movement off of the ball.”
Returning with varsity experience will be seniors Alexis Ruemenapp (goalkeeper), Hailey Watson (goalkeeper), juniors Alyvia Proe (forward), Jessica Montgomery (midfield), Nichole Leeseberg, Sophia Livvix (defense), Sabrina Hulverson (defense), Madison Allen (forward), Colbie Kruse (defense), sophomores Jenalee Kotula, Marley Watson (midfield), Emma Hofacer (goalkeeper) and Cali Janis (midfield).
New to the team will be juniors Brooke Vendetto, Leliah Kard, Emma Lukach, Brianna Binkoski, sophomores Andrea Lopez-Martinez, Hannah Gallahar, Marlene Sobrino-Salvador and freshmen Piper Burger, Aurora Boland, Hannah Moore and Maiya Dettmer.
With no conference home, Byrne is hoping to win some hardware in other ways this season.
“Tournaments are always fun,” she said. “We have our home invitational on May 7, we are still looking for teams to play in it. We have another on May 14 in Ogemaw.”
Oscoda hosted Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, was at Pinconning on Monday, heads to John Glenn Friday and hosts rival Oscoda on Tuesday.
“I hope to have the girls find a rhythm with each other on the field, see where the positions that best fit the girls and team so we can make adjustments as needed,” Byrne said. “The girls and I are very excited for our season to start.”