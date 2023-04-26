TAWAS CITY – Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) welcomed regional high schools during the annual Foreign Language Day at SVSU, on April 20. Tawas Area High School competed with a team from upper-level Spanish students, under guidance from teacher Anna Dalman.
Hosted by SVSU’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages, the day featured students performing in a range of categories, such as song, dance and skit, in various languages. The event also included an international awareness contest, highlighting the importance of foreign language study for 21st century learners.
The international awareness team of Vincent Lin, Chaison Shuart, Joseph Potts and Daniel Moon took third place out of 11 teams. Izzy Urban won third place in the display category, with an exhibit on Argentina. The team of Urban, Paul Mendez, Erin Brown, Hazel Dykes, Emma Koroly, Brooke Binder, Autumn Edwards and Braden Bolen competed in both the dance and skit categories.
"I was really nervous, but it was so much fun," said Binder, a sophomore.
With help from Barb Koroly, the students created a dance to Shakira’s "Rabiosa," and received the second place award.
For the skit, they memorized and performed "El Zorro y el Quirquincho," a traditional Argentine fable, for which the performance earned them first place.
"The best part was definitely performing our skit and the reaction to winning first place. It was something we weren’t expecting but something we were all ecstatic about," Urban shared.
"I am extremely proud of the hard work these students put into this day," Dalman said. "The first place in the skit is also a congratulatory nod to the Tawas Spanish elementary program. Starting Tawas students at a young age with Spanish has led to some great pronunciation and fluency for our students."
The Tawas Spanish department plans to continue to compete in future years at SVSU and develop the world language skills of Tawas students.