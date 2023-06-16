GREENBUSH – In 2013 Michiganders Cecilia and Mike Gabel considered opening a bed and breakfast (B&B) in Hawaii. Realizing the distance that family and friends would have to travel to visit, they decided to stay closer to home.
In 2020 the Gabels started their search for a location in Michigan. They started on the west side of the state but decided on a piece of property on Lake Huron where they could build their dream home and a homey space where they could welcome guests. The couple loved Lake Huron, their family had a cabin in Curtisville that they would visit often. The Gabels had to find a property in an area that was zoned so they could both live in the home and accommodate guests. They found the perfect property in Greenbush along Lake Huron.
The Gabels held a grand opening and ribbon cutting to introduce the community to the Sweetwater Sea Bed & Breakfast on Wednesday, June 14 in the late afternoon. The ribbon cutting was attended by members of the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce, local business owners and friends of the couple.
Working with local builder Randy Rouke, the Gabels designed and built the two-story B&B. The large, functional kitchen is a shared space, where Cecilia loves to bake. The kitchen includes a cutout for her standing mixer, a unique quartz counter top, and a back splash made from tile imported from Italy.
The four bedrooms, two upstairs and two downstairs, all include their own bathroom. One of the rooms on the main level includes a roll-in shower and a sink that can accommodate a wheelchair. A lift on the outside of the front of the building assists wheelchair users with getting to the front door.
Cecilia, who is an artist, has decorated the B&B with an eclectic array of art and furniture with a lovely blend of old and new. Many of the pieces are from their previous home, others were built or purchased for the space. The dining table has been used by the couple throughout their marriage. Mike built the barn doors located throughout the property.
The spacious living room, with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, looks out onto Lake Huron as does the dining room. An outdoor gathering space includes comfortable chairs and a modern fire pit.
The landscaping is still a work in progress since the circular driveway was just recently poured, but Cecilia has a vision for what it will look like after she brings in some good soil.
"It's been fun," said the couple about the process of building the B&B.
The B&B still has availability for this summer. Rooms are $229 per night during the season and $159 during the off season.
Reservations can be made by calling 989-820-1005 or sending an email to Sweetwaterseabandb@icloud.com.