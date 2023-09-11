LEWISTON – Losing a game 8-7 hurts. Losing that game and seeing two touchdowns taken off the board? That’s a bit like salt in the wounds. That is what unfortunately happed to the Tawas Area football team on Friday, when they lost their Northern Michigan Football Conference crossover game at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 8-7.
“I felt like there were some things that were out of our control that severely impacted the game I’ll just leave it at that,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “What we focused on with the kids is that we control what we can control and how we can get better at what we can control.
“The kids are heartbroken, but we are going to move on and keep putting this together and we are going to win.”
The Braves were able to find the end zone early on for the game’s first points, getting Hunter Oliver to score on a 40-yard run. Trace Reay boomed in his first career extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Cardinals managed to answer with a 25-yard touchdown run and they tacked on the two-point conversion, which turned out to be the difference.
“A positive is after the game, all the kids, they were still upset but they came back and we had a film session (over the weekend) and we had everyone there,” Blanchard said.
Tawas (1-2 overall) returns to Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division play on Friday, playing at Benzie Central (1-2). The Huskies won their week one game 47-26 over Elk Rapids but have since lost two close contests, 20-14 to Hudson and 27-20 to Frankfort.