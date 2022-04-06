ALGER – The Rifle River Restoration Committee (RRRC) of the Mershon Chapter of Trout Unlimited is sponsoring a workshop on tree clearing methods from rivers.
The workshop, led by by Patrick Ertel of the Department of Natural Resources, will be held Monday, April 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Cole Canoe Base in Alger. Ertel is a specialist in how to safely cut wood in streams and rivers. He will also cover some new state regulations for doing this work.
The event begins with a classroom session, then after a lunch break will move to a location along the river to demonstrate the clear and open method. Bring a sack lunch. Organizers said this will be an excellent training for anyone who spends time clearing the river or working on the banks. Those planning to attend are urged to dress for the weather as some of the event will be held outside.
Interested persons are asked to visit rifleriver.org to register for the workshop. The RRRC is a sub-committee of the Mershon-Neumann Heritage Chapter of Trout Unlimited.