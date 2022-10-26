OSCODA — Downtown Oscoda had some fun and animals Saturday, Oct. 22 in the afternoon.
The Fall Harvest Festival, started by Cathy's Hallmark was a small event that gave Oscoda Residents something to do for the weekend. There was a petting zoo on Dwight street along with other fun and games brought on by local businesses.
"We had a great turnout," said Joe Maxwell of Cathy's Hallmark. "I don't know how many kids have been in that bouncy house," he said, pointing to the inflatable castle behind the Office Lounge and Grill. "It seems like a thousand at least."
Bill Tait of Tait's Bill of Faire held a coloring book table for kids. Most kids took home their artwork, but some decided to leave their works with Tait and he plans to hang them somewhere in the restaurant.
Jim Edelman of the Lake Theatre held a popcorn throwing competition. Depending on what bucket contestants threw popcorn in, they would receive either a free bucket of popcorn, a movie ticket or a big bucket of candy.
"It made the squirrels and seagulls happy," said Edelman. "It's good throwing material because it's biodegradable."
King Thomas of Hubbard Lake showed up. He wears a crown because it's stylish and distinguishes himself from the crowd. He showed up out of his appreciation for movies.
Terry Guoan of Standish ran the petting zoo. His business is known as "Nose to Tails." His largest animal is Wednesday the camel. He has that name in honor of "hump day." He is a Bactrain camel, an animal suitable to colder climates.
Nose to Tails also had puppies and bunnies for the children to pet. There were small pony rides.