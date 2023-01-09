WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team opened up play in the North Star League Big Dipper on Friday. The Cardinals let early on in the game, but struggled to keep going in the final two frames, leading to a 57-47 setback.
“Another hard fought game,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “Had some costly turnovers and just ended up on the wrong side.”
The Cards had a well-rounded first quarter, getting baskets by six different players, including threes by Will LaFranca, Logan Aiello and Ashton Hunt, as they led 15-13 after one.
In the second, Brady Oliver had a three and five total points, helping W-P keep the edge at the half, 28-24.
Oliver also had a three in the third quarter, but W-P could only net four other points, as Alcona raced ahead, 41-35 entering the fourth.
In the final frame, Oliver was able to net four more points, but it wasn’t enough to get W-P back in the game.
Oliver led the Cards with 12 points, Logan Aiello had 11 points, Hunt finished with seven, with six was Dylan Cockrell, Dylan Broughton added four, LaFranca had three and with two apiece was Mark Howie and Landon Aiello.
W-P (2-4 overall, 0-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, heads to Oscoda on Thursday and plays over at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.