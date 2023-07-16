HARRISVILLE – The summer meeting of the Pine River-Van Etten Lake (PRVEL) Watershed Coalition is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. this Thursday, July 20. It will be held in the Alcona Conservation District building, at 320 S. State St. in Harrisville.
According to the PRVEL Board, they will be reviewing several recent projects during the gathering, as well as making plans for fall activities.
As previously reported in this publication, members of the coalition have been a part of multiple projects throughout the years, ranging from hosting macroinvertebrate sampling events that help gauge the condition of the watershed, to their involvement in the riparian tree buffer project which occurred this spring at Van Etten Creek.
PRVEL representatives note that all are welcome to attend the summer meeting, whether they are simply seeking to catch up on what’s been happening, or are looking to contribute to the organization’s mission of maintaining the health of the watershed – which spans across portions of both Iosco and Alcona counties, stretching throughout 75,882 acres of public land (county, federal and state).
To learn more about the all-volunteer, 501©(3) nonprofit PRVEL Watershed Coalition, as well as for informational updates on various conservation efforts, details on other activities/events and more, visit www.facebook.com/pineriverwatershed.