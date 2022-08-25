EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson Post/Unit No. 211 of East Tawas will be host its End Of Summer Pork Roast.
The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 4:30 p.m., at the Legion hall located at 900 E. Lincoln St. in East Tawas.
The dinner will include pulled pork, buns or rolls, cole slaw, baked beans, corn, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages. Dinners are $13 each and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children five years of age and under can eat for free. Take-out is also available.
Funds raised by this event will be applied to the American Legion and Auxiliary programs in addition to building maintenance and improvements.
For additional information call 989-254-2369 or 989-984-7885.