OSCODA – Members of AuSable Valley Audubon conducted their annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 19 in the Tawas area and on Dec. 21 in the Oscoda area.
In each area about 12 participants in four vehicles travelled the roads of a traditional 15-mile diameter circle and recorded their bird observations. Observations were also welcomed from people watching their bird feeding stations within the circles. A total of 42 species were counted in the Oscoda Circle, and 53 in the Tawas Circle.
Unusual sightings included pine and evening grosbeaks, long-tailed ducks, one yellow-rumped warbler and a southern lapwing. Unusual sightings because of high numbers were 1,700 redhead ducks in one raft on Lake Huron and 100 wild turkeys foraging in an unharvested corn field. Because factors like weather, food supply, and luck effect what species, and how many are seen, AVA members say it’s possible to only speculate about what was or wasn’t found.
“The lack of rough-legged hawks and snowy owls on the CBC could speak to the relatively warm weather this winter, and possibly sufficient food sources up north," Audubon member and professional birding guide Sam Burckhardt said of this year’s count. "The yellow-rumped warbler could be part of this trend, although, I tend to think it is not. The individual is a young bird, immature and hatched in 2022. The bulk of this species winters in the U.S., and it is not unheard to find it on CBCs this far north.”
The presence of the southern lapwing, a South American bird which doesn’t migrate and has never been found in Michigan before, remains a mystery, he said.