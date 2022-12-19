WEST BRANCH – Charles Floyd Finley, vice chair of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC), will appear for sentencing at the Ogemaw County Courthouse in West Branch on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
According to staff from the prosecuting attorney’s office, as well as Ogemaw County’s 82nd District Court, the South Branch resident pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to “law enforcement ID – unlawful display.”
If convicted as charged, the misdemeanor offense is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 93 days or a fine of not more than $500, or both.
As reported, Finley, who serves as the District 3 commissioner on the BoC, was initially facing one misdemeanor count of impersonating a public officer. This carries a penalty of one year imprisonment, or costs of $1,000.
Finley’s attorney – and former Iosco County Prosecutor – Gary Rapp, had previously entered a not guilty plea to the impersonation charge, when his client was arraigned on Oct. 26.
The original count alleged that Finley, with the intent to compel the person to do or refrain from doing an act against his will, represented to an individual that he was a peace officer, when he was not a peace officer.
Finley, who is a reserve officer with the East Tawas Police Department, was arrested for the alleged incident on Oct. 7, when a warrant was authorized by Prosecuting Attorney LaDonna A. Schultz. He was lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail, before posting the bond that was set at $5,000, 10% cash surety, that same day.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) advised that a Hale Area Schools (HAS) bus was dropping students off by the South Branch Fire Department – where Finley is also the deputy chief – located on County Line Road in Ogemaw County, on Sept. 28. One of the students reportedly had a bloody nose, so the driver pulled into the fire department parking lot to determine if medical care was needed, as well as to figure out whether an assault took place.
According to multiple other news outlets which reported on the situation, authorities say that Finley approached the bus and allegedly told the driver that he was a deputy with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.
Although Finley is a reserve officer, this volunteer role is not the same as that of traditional law enforcement officers.
Upon approaching the bus driver, Finley is accused of detaining the vehicle with all of the occupants on board, for approximately 20 minutes until the arrival of MSP personnel.
HAS Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke issued a press release after the alleged incident, stating that there was a misunderstanding at a bus stop in which law enforcement was called. “After investigating the incident, it was confirmed there was no misconduct from anyone involving Hale Area Schools. Any other issues that may have occurred at the bus stop do not directly involve students or staff of Hale Area Schools.”
The MSP have also stated that no assault took place on the school bus.