OSCODA – Hudson Bergeron, age 8, has been busy this past week giving interviews about his book “The Tale of the Talking Trees.” Most recently he was interviewed by Deb Hart on 103.3 Hits FM.
Despite the snow and cold, Oscoda community members came out on Saturday, Feb. 25 to support the young author at his book signing at the Robert J. Parks Library. During the book signing event, Hudson was interviewed by Robin Savage, library director, about his experience of writing his book, finding an illustrator and publishing.
“It feels really good,” Hudson said when asked how he felt now that he was a published author. He added that it was a lot of work to write the book and it took three attempts to find an illustrator.
Hudson’s mom, Amanda, reached out via Facebook and eventually found Katarina Stevanovic, an illustrator who lives in the Ukraine. With some preliminary drawings from Hudson, the illustrator made Hudson’s vision for the book come alive.
Hudson read his book to an appreciative audience that included his mom, dad, grandma, his second grade teacher Mrs. Slotta, Mr. Green, the student teacher in his classroom, and a couple of young families. Mrs. Slotta mentioned that March is reading month at the Oscoda elementary school and Hudson will serve as a guest reader for other second grade classes.
After the reading Hudson took some time to sign books for attendees. He told those in attendance that his plan for the weekend was to start working on his second book “The Tale of the Talking Trees 2” which will include an adventure with his family. He plans to also illustrate his second book. Hudson’s long-term career goal is to be an author.
The book signing event was complete with cookies shaped like books of varying colors, distributed to attendees by Hudson’s mom, Amanda.
For those who were not able to attend the book signing, Hudson’s book is available for purchase on Amazon for $10.