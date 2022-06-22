OSCODA – For years, Oscoda has had an all volunteer force work on flower beds, put out Christmas lights and generally decorate the town based on the season.
The Downtown Beautification Committee (DBC) are a group of women (men aren’t excluded, though) who maintain Oscoda’s seasonal attire. Chances are if you see flower beds or seasonal decorations in downtown Oscoda, they are the ones who put them up.
Currently, their facilities are located at the Aune Medical Center with access to water and electricity, but their lease is soon to expire and they will have to vacate the premises by the end of the month. They are looking for a new place to take up residence.
Committee President Mary Reitler said the ideal place would have running water, heating and air conditioning, a bathroom and an area with around 1,000 square feet to store the decorations and host meeting space.
While the township has offered some space for the DBC to use, Reitler said the accommodations aren’t enough as there’s no electricity or running water. Many of the volunteers are seniors who volunteer their spare time and need a place where they can take a break from the heat or cold when working on maintaining the decorations.
For those interested in helping out the DBC or have general questions, contact them at 989-739-2383 or email them at mmreitler@yahoo.com.
“We don’t have the funds to pay for it all,” said Reitler. “We’re a bare-bones operation that can only raise funds to purchase flowers.”
The DBC is mainly an organization in place for local people who want to attract visitors to stop in the town after sprucing the place up.
“We want them to be welcomed into our town. We want them to see Paul Bunyan and hopefully stop in and see the shops and what they have for sale,” said Donna Alvarado, a volunteer with the DBC.
The DBC works in conjunction with the township to beautify the city. Some flower boxes are maintained by private businesses, while others are placed there by the DBC. Currently, Mary Pasinski and her significant other are in the process of converting and repairing old flower boxes.