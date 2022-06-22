FUN LOVING – Pictured, left to right; Mary Douglas, Barb Malenfant, Mary Pasinski, Debbie O’Farrell, Sharon Vydick, Donna Alvarado, Mary Reitler, Ginny McCarthy, Linda Glomski. Many of the volunteers have family in the area. Others are retirees looking for something to do to get out of the house. Most of them are somebody’s grandma.