EAST LANSING – Michigan State University (MSU) Extension is offering free at Home Activity Guides aimed to spark curiosity in children.
Interested persons can sign up to download any, or all, of MSU Extension's 4-H at Home Activity Guides for more than 150 fun, hands-on, educational activities for kids of all ages. Learn how to save and pay for college, bake delicious holiday cookies, cook healthy meals, harness the power of mindfulness, and more!
Go to https://4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/activity-guides to download one or more of the guides currently available, 4-H at Home, 4-H Inspire Kids to Do Activity Guide, 4-H at Home Holiday Activity Guide, and 4-H Healthy Living Activity Guide.