JACKSON – Community meetings will be held to discuss the future of Consumers Energy’s Alcona, Loud, Five Channels dams Oct. 10-12.
According to a news release from the utility, input from communities will help Consumers Energy determine the future of its 13 river hydro dams in Michigan. Ahead of their dams’ operating licenses expiring, the energy provider is gathering community and individuals’ opinions to help determine plans to either continue investing in or remove any of its river hydro facilities.
The scheduled meetings are:
• Alcona Dam: Monday, Oct. 10 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, 3501 State Rd., Glennie
• Loud Dam: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Eagle Pointe Plaza, Plainfield Township Hall, 415 E. Main Street, Hale
• Five Channels Dam: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Eagle Pointe Plaza, Plainfield Township Hall, Hale
An open house begins at 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. for each meeting.
Consumers Energy hired Public Sector Consultants (PSC), a Lansing-based nonpartisan research and consulting firm that specializes in public engagement, to hold public meetings with the goal of collecting unbiased feedback regarding its hydro facilities. PSC and Consumers Energy dam experts will provide information about the dam, explain future state options, discuss impacts if any dams were to be decommissioned, and facilitate community input.
For community meeting details, and more information visit ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.