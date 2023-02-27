WEST BRANCH – Charles Floyd Finley, vice chair of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC), was scheduled to appear at the Ogemaw County Courthouse in West Branch on Jan. 31. The purpose was for the South Branch resident to be sentenced on the charge of law enforcement ID–unlawful display, to which he pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022.
However, upon contacting staff from two different departments at the courthouse, for a follow-up after the hearing, this publication was advised that the results of Finley’s sentencing could not be released because it’s not a public record.
Therefore, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was recently submitted – via both e-mail and certified mail – to the Ogemaw County Administrator/FOIA Coordinator Timothy Dolehanty, seeking a copy of the Judgment of Sentence documents pertaining to this case.
In his e-mail response, dated Feb. 22, Dolehanty advised that the request was denied because, “the Judiciary, including the District Court, is not considered a public body and therefore is not subject to FOIA (MCL 15.232(h)(iv).”
He suggested contacting the Ogemaw County 82nd District Court about the documents being sought – but, to no avail, that attempt had already been made.
The employee was reluctant to confirm whether Finley was even sentenced on the day he was scheduled to be, and the staff member said that they are not supposed to give out any information, since whatever Finley was sentenced to is not public.
Having also exhausted some other avenues, a representative was contacted via the Michigan Press Association Legal Hotline, which is staffed by the Butzel Long law firm in Detroit.
The representative provided advice on several other approaches to potentially obtain the information, and more attempts will be made in the coming days. Whether successful or not, the outcome of these efforts will be shared in a future edition of this publication.
As previously reported, if convicted as charged, the misdemeanor offense of law enforcement ID–unlawful display is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 93 days or a fine of not more than $500, or both.
Finley, who serves as the District 3 commissioner on the BoC, was initially facing one misdemeanor count of impersonating a public officer. This carries a penalty of one year imprisonment, or costs of $1,000.
His Attorney, Gary Rapp, had previously entered a not guilty plea to the impersonation charge, when his client was arraigned in district court on Oct. 26, 2022.
The original count alleged that Finley, with the intent to compel the person to do or refrain from doing an act against his will, represented to an individual that he was a peace officer, when he was not a peace officer.
He was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, after a warrant was authorized by Ogemaw County Prosecuting Attorney LaDonna A. Schultz.
Finley was then lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail, before posting bond which was set at $5,000, 10% cash surety, that same day.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) advised that a Hale Area Schools (HAS) bus was dropping students off by the South Branch Fire Department – where Finley is also the deputy chief – located on County Line Road in Ogemaw County, on Sept. 28, 2022.
One of the students reportedly had a bloody nose, so the driver pulled into the fire department parking lot to determine if medical care was needed, as well as to figure out whether an assault took place.
According to multiple other news outlets which reported on the situation, authorities say that Finley approached the bus and allegedly told the driver that he was a deputy with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.
Although Finley is a reserve officer with the East Tawas Police Department, he is not employed with the sheriff’s agency.
Upon approaching the bus driver, Finley was accused of detaining the vehicle with all of the occupants on board, for approximately 20 minutes until the arrival of MSP personnel.
HAS Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke issued a press release after the incident, stating that there was a misunderstanding at a bus stop in which law enforcement was called. “After investigating the incident, it was confirmed there was no misconduct from anyone involving [HAS]. Any other issues that may have occurred at the bus stop do not directly involve students or staff of [HAS].”
The MSP have also stated that no assault took place on the bus.