ALPENA – Alpena Community College is kicking off a yearlong celebration marking its 70th anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1-5 p.m.
The public is invited to gather at the registration tent on the banks of the Thunder Bay River behind Van Lare Hall on Johnson Street in Alpena before departing on guided and semi-guided tours of the campus. All campus buildings will be open to the public, with ACC staff, students, and volunteers available to answer questions and update the public on what ACC has to offer.
For more information, including how to RSVP to the event, as well as details on participating in ACC’s 70th anniversary virtual time capsule, visit https://discover.alpenacc.edu/about/70th.php.
Founded in 1952, Alpena Community College brought higher education to Northeast Michigan by offering college classes at Alpena High School as part of the K-14 school district. The first class of 23 students graduated in June 1954.
The current Alpena campus was established in 1957, when 23 acres of land were granted to ACC by philanthropist Jesse H. Besser, founder of Besser Company. In the 70 years since the college was created, the Alpena campus has grown to include eight buildings scattered across 400 acres of land along the Thunder Bay River, plus a second campus in Oscoda.
Founded in 1952, Alpena Community College provides affordable higher education in Northeast Michigan to students with diverse backgrounds and academic goals. Each semester, ACC educates over 2000 students spread between campuses in Alpena and Oscoda, along with students taking advantage of the college’s distance learning offerings. In addition to providing two-year degrees and one-year certificates in over 75 programs of study, ACC offers a bachelor’s degree program in electrical systems technology, customized workforce training, continuing education courses, dual-enrollment studies for area high school students, cooperative on-campus four-year degree programs, and community education.
For more information about Alpena Community College, please contact 989-356-9021 or visit www.alpenacc.edu.