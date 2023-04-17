TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team kept its perfect early season record intact on Friday. The Lady Braves were hosting Big Rapids Crossroads in a Northern Michigan Soccer League game, and claimed a well-played 4-1 victory.
“This team kept us on our toes with their strong defense and a goalie who was rarely in goal, but rather playing out on the field about 30 yards out of goal,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “Again, we had to change our strategy of making the ball to the goal which consisted of a lot of crossing and passing well before the 18 like we are used to, and it required us to take long range shots once again, and that’s what we did. Thankfully we have some girls that have a good strong boot from the midfield range and we were able to score off these shots.”
Tawas led 2-0 at the half thanks to first half goals by Kierstin Muckenthaler and Alex Felske. Hannah O’Rourke made it 3-0 with a goal shortly into the second half.
Crossroads netted its only goal to make it 3-1 but Bethany Sides finished up the scoring with a goal of her own late in the contest.
“Our defense and midfield played strong and kept the ball moved up the field and in scoring position for most of the game,” Dittenbir said “Passes were strong from the players and they did a great job staying spread out on the field to make those optimal passes.”
Emma Koroly was in net to get the win.
On Tuesday, April 11 the Braves won a home NMSL contest over Brethren, 6-0.
“We were moving the ball well down the field but kept getting stuck running into their defense when we got close to the goal because they were bringing back most of their team to help defend the goal,” Dittenbir said. “We decided we needed to make some crosses or take some shots from a little further distance than what we are used to. This led to Aliza Moeller scoring our first goal of the game from a pretty lengthy distance, probably at least 30 yards back from goal and way off toward the right sideline. It was a beautiful shot.”
Tawas made it 5-0 by the half, with Sides kicking in one, Muckenthaler netting two and Alexa Thornton getting one on a penalty kick. Erin Brown netted the team’s only goal in the second half.
“We had climbed to a score of 5-0 in the first half, so we decided to switch things up in the second half,” Dittenbir said. “This was a great opportunity for us to move some players around into positions that we’ve been wanting to try but hadn’t yet had a chance to do. We obviously weren’t as strong since we were out of normal positions, but we didn’t look too bad, we just had issues scoring. We wanted to end strong so in the last 15 minutes of the game we returned to our normal positions.”
Koroly was in goal for this one as well, getting credit for the win.
Tawas (3-0 overall, 3-0 NMSL) hosted Gladwin on Tuesday, heads to Roscommon on Friday and is at home against Houghton Lake on Tuesday.