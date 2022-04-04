LANSING – For the first time in two years, the United Methodist Church of Michigan (MUMC) expects nearly all their local churches will offer both in-person and online Holy Week celebrations for congregations across the state.
“Two years ago, we had no idea the pandemic would still be impacting our congregations,” said Mark Doyal, director of communications for the United Methodist Church of Michigan.
“Now that public health officials have deemed it safe to gather for worship services, the MUMC will continue to do our part by embracing new ways of serving communities and offering worship in ways that keep everyone safe and healthy,” Doyal said.
The MUMC is offering an online directory of churches across the state that are providing a range of virtual and in-person services. In addition to the directory, MUMC will also be promoting Holy Week celebrations on Facebook and Instagram from April 8 to April 17.
Worshippers can find the e-directory of United Methodist churches offering virtual or in-person services this Easter at https://michiganumc.org/online-church-by-city/.
For those attending in-person, the United Methodist Church of Michigan continues to follow guidelines and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. More information about individual churches’ COVID-19 guidelines is available in the Online Church by City directory.