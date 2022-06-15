OSCODA — A former Oscoda Township Police Department officer has joined the ranks of the Michigan State Police (MSP) as a new trooper.
Trp. Gerald Soboleski of Oscoda is a graduate of the 141st Trooper Recruit School, which was the MSP’s first recruit school made up entirely of licensed police officers.
Soboleski has a law enforcement background extending back to 2005 when he began working as a deputy for the Alcona County Sheriff’s Department. He worked with that department for nearly a decade before working for the Oscoda Police Department for eight years beginning in 2014 and joining the MSP this year.
According to officials, Soboleski was one of 19 graduates from the class, which began training on March 20 with 20 prospective troopers, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. During an accelerated program designed to acknowledge their prior experience, recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.
Including the 19 graduates of the 141st Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,200 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,900 enlisted members in the MSP.
The next recruit school, the 142nd Trooper Recruit School, is anticipated to begin on June 26, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. They are expected to graduate on Nov. 10.
Soboleski lives in Oscoda and has a wife, Jamie Soboleski, and a one-year-old daughter, Lakelyn. He enjoys spending time with his family, weightlifting, running, and outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.
Lt. Michael R. Brown, the assistant post commander of the West Branch MSP post, said Soboleski would serve in the post’s service area.
“P/Tpr. Soboleski will be working as many areas as possible within the post area to get exposure to the various communities within it; once the field training program is complete, he will be assigned to work an area or areas based on operational needs,” Brown said. “With that said, the post’s sergeants and its command staff recognize troopers live in different locations in or near the post area and work diligently to achieve efficiencies in terms of our service delivery model and resource deployment.”
Because of recent attrition with the MSP, officials are seeking qualified individuals to work for the department.
“MSP is hiring. If you live here, you can work here,” Brown said.
Brown said MSP troopers begin the academy at $55,227 per year, and increase to $65,041 by year two. Step increases continue until the base pay for a trooper is $78,863 by year five and $82,343 at year 10. He said these are contractual step increases and do not include yearly raises negotiated as part of the troopers’ contractual bargaining, nor do they include overtime pay.
“Troopers have numerous opportunities to promote throughout their career, with commensurate pay increases,” Brown said.
He added that in addition to paid holidays, there are pension plans as well as educational opportunities with tuition reimbursement. More information can be found at michigan.gov/mspjobs.