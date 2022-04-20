Hello, Spring, it's been a while! For the younger me, the sheer mention of Springtime in Tawastown brings forth many fond memories of my yesteryear, as a snot-nosed wee one in my plaid corduroy bell bottoms and buckle-up galoshes outdoors bound and determined to find and destroy all the mud puddles.
Those puddles were created from the vast melting dirty snow banks as well as the inclement March/April showers, and not to forget the occasional impromptu snow squall or two just to liven up the splintered patience of the disgruntled village folks.
Those folks then, and even today, were looking forward to the warmer, brighter days just on the horizon. The "should I or shouldn't I wear my spanking-new Converse red tennis shoes today" type of unpredictable weather conundrum that was life in northern Michigan.
It's the "television-meteorologist-be-damned-to-tease-us-like-that" and "all-the-seasons-wrapped-into-a-24-hour-period-with-a-nice-shiny-floppy-red-bow time of year.
Yet there's that eager anticipation of a springtime rite of passage that accompanies this time of year and those are the little league baseball tryouts.
Little League was such a confidence builder for me. It gave me a sense of pride and purpose to actually be on a team as a player, not as a water boy or a baseball wrangler either. There was a special feel of the soft cotton polyester material, and putting my baseball jersey on for the first time, as well as the opportunity to play as a team.
There was always that thrill of hitting that clutch walk-off single or catching that final fly ball third out. It was the glory of victory or the agony of defeat, there was nothing more visceral or more prideful than that down in the dirt fair play competition and here's the actuality: you got a trophy if you won and if you didn't win, well better luck next time
Losing wasn't a bad thing, it just built character and motivated you to try harder the next time around. Losing gave actual real world experience that will never be more appreciated, a testimony of grit every year I played, that could never be replicated by any video game simulation nowadays.
It's spring indeed and here's to all those fellow Michiganders who don't take for granted the experience of the precious assault on the senses of rejoice and rebirth.
Spring is finally here, as the last of Old Man Winter's breath leaks and trinkles its way downward to make room for the beautiful blossom of all the fresh buds and sprouts cracking through the earth, as they unravel and twist contort to show their various unique shapes and figures.
Spring, with all its sweet inhale of fresh linen air reaching past the mighty shores of sparkling Tawas Bay all the way inland to the thicket that is the Huron-Manistee National Forest, which proceeds onto the call for the misty spray of magical fairy dust that brings on the ever-aromatic array of flowers that decorate our rock garden beds and marks its territory with a splash of eloquence, as nature lovingly brush strokes its watercolor of pastel scenery across the countryside.
Spring is a season marked by the blessings of Easter and its glorious message of faith and family, and then it makes its way for the on your mark mad dash of the kiddies, dressed in their Sunday best, to search for those hidden Easter eggs about the house and backyard; and let's just hope the youngsters aren't wearing all white!
As one ponders the long Michigan winter and one sees an endless season bleak, dank, and dark, bereaved of hope, yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life and basking in the warmth of your hearths and hearts, I couldn't imagine a better fate than to experience these seasonal joys each and every year. Keep the faith that the days will bring good fortune, great tidings and unbridled strength to us all and however one chooses to celebrate and worship, may you all and your families have a wonderful and safe Easter!