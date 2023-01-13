OSCODA – During member comment at the end of the Jan. 5 Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) meeting, member Robert Tasior addressed what he perceived to be the lack of success Oscoda Township has had in applying for grants.
According to a report provided by EIC Director Todd Dickerson in the meeting packet, the township applied for a Community Development Block Grant for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park that was not funded. The township also applied for a grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for Redevelopment and Placemaking that was also not funded. The township did not submit any applications to MEDC for the most recent round of Match on Main funding available to businesses.
One of the reasons for obtaining the Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) designation was so that the township and local businesses could apply for additional grant funds available through the MEDC. See related article in this issue on the Match on Main grant opportunities for Oscoda businesses.
"I don't think we did that wonderful of a job," Tasior said about the township's grant writing efforts in 2022.
"We need some kind of a method to deal with grants. There are lots of grants out there. In the past we've gotten grants. We need to get better at doing grants," Tasior added.
As previously reported, the township currently has three Spark grants pending with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) for improvements to the Oscoda Beach Park, Ratliff Park and Old Orchard Park. Decisions on those grant applications are expected by the end of January.
Tasior also suggested that the township may need to hire a grant writer. However, according to Superintendent Tammy Kline, she, Dickerson and Township Engineer Rick Freeman are all responsible for grant writing.