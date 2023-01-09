NEW YEAR, NEW APPOINTMENTS – Brian McMurray, left, chaired his first council meeting as the new mayor of Tawas City, on Jan. 3. It was also on this date when Councilwoman Jackie Masich, right, was unanimously appointed to the role previously held by McMurray, and was named as the city’s new mayor pro tem. Appointments of representatives to serve on the various boards, commissions and authorities were made that night, as well.