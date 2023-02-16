OSCODA – Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) announces scholarships for graduating seniors of Oscoda High School and Oscoda students attending the Iosco Alternative Education Academy.
The foundation has a number of different scholarships for a variety of careers and interests of students. Scholarships are available for students going into vocational/technical careers, such as building trades, mechanics, electronics; education careers; health occupations; and sciences and political science, just to name few.
There are also scholarships based on need, and interests of the students, such as athletes, students who are native “Owls” and have attended OAS since kindergarten, and community service. Last year OEOF awarded more than $74,000 to 27 students. As an incentive to get more students to apply, those who submit a completed application will receive a free gas card to a locally owned business.
Scholarships are available on the website www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org and all applications are submitted through the website. The General Scholarship Application applies for more than a dozen different scholarships, including those with specific career interests. The John and Rose Tabarco scholarship application is for the top 20% of the graduating class and may have funds for multiple years. The Ashley Scott/Diana Pippin scholarship application is geared more for athletes. OEOF officials encourage all OHS seniors or OHS and Oscoda students attending Alternative Education to complete the general application and/or all of the applications if they meet the specific criteria.
The OEOF website has a lengthy list of over 20 different scholarships and a description of each one on the Scholarship page of the website. Note the application deadline of March 16. Completed applications must be submitted electronically through our website www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org.
The Foundation scholarship committee will review every application and awardees will be notified in May. If you have any questions about these applications or our scholarship process, please email us at oaseducationfoundation@gmail.com or you can message our Facebook page.
Students enrolled in the Middle College Program should apply for scholarships during their senior year, their fourth year of high school. To Middle College students awarded a scholarship, payment will be available after completion of the Middle College Program and after their first semester of college.
The OEOF announces three new scholarships for the 2023 graduates:
• The Jeri-Lynne Richardson Memorial Scholarship
Jeri-Lynne was a career educator who spent most of that career serving Oscoda Area Schools. Devoting many years to educating students with special needs, Jeri-Lynne also served as the district’s director of Special Education. She was an active member of the Oscoda community with countless hours of volunteer service and friendly hospitality. This scholarship in memory of Jeri-Lynne will continue her legacy of service and education to benefit a graduate of the class of 2023.
• The Thom Grant Memorial Scholarship: Oscoda native Thom Grant taught elementary and special education at Oscoda Area Schools for 28 years. After his retirement he continued to make a difference as a state mediator for 15 years. A master gardener and accomplished artist, Thom enjoyed his home garden and building projects and traveling as part of the Sunrise Side Lifelong Learners Club. With his wife Ruth, Thom loved spending time with their grandchildren. This scholarship is available to benefit a graduate of the class of 2023, preferably one pursuing a career as an educator.
• The William L. (Bill) Kellan Memorial Scholarship: Bill was introduced to Oscoda when he was stationed at Wurtsmith Air Force Base. After completing his military service Bill served many years in the Federal Government Civil Service including 25 years back in Oscoda. He also worked in Real Estate. Bill enjoyed golfing, ice fishing, boating and relaxing at home on Van Etten Lake. Bill and his wife Sylvia are the proud parents of three successful OHS alumni. Their family and friends have made this scholarship available to benefit a graduate of the Class of 2023.