OSCODA – For many years, Oscoda girls basketball featured streaks no one wanted to talk about, games best forgotten, even a feeling of inevitable defeat most times they took the floor.
Varsity coach Mark Toppi and junior varsity coach Dean Caldwell have each surpassed 100 wins in their eighth season at the helm, a stunning achievement considering the decades of struggles the program had experienced prior to their arrival.
“I knew it was all about effort,” Toppi said. “I was studying the teams that went to the state finals and they just worked like crazy. It was just a matter how much effort you put into it.”
The program in its present form tells a vastly different story. As one of the area’s premier teams, the Lady Owls have won four straight North Star League Big Dipper championships and three of the last four district titles; and they look primed to do both again this year.
“It has been a long process and has taken a lot of dedication from the kids and parents,” Toppi said. “Sometimes we are in shooting before school at 6:30 in the morning, or at Sunday shoot-arounds and we’ve gone to a ton of team camps in the summer. It is a year long commitment, but the hard work is paying off.”
Prior to taking over the varsity role in time for the 2015-16 season, Toppi served as its junior varsity coach the for four years. He knew as well as anyone a program overhaul was in order.
“I got the varsity job and we changed a lot of stuff right away,” he said. “It took awhile and a lot of girls quit, but our skill set just wasn’t good enough. They always played hard but that first year we went 3-17. We had a lot of close games, but we just didn’t know how to win yet.”
Toppi wasn’t alone in his quest to overhaul the program. He hired in Dean Caldwell to be his first junior varsity coach; a partnership that has flourished both on and off the court.
“I think that JV is often over looked in this area, it kind of gets forgotten,” Caldwell said. “(Some schools say) if you have any talent, you are on varsity and if you don’t have a JV, it is not the end of the world. We don’t think that way. It has been a big part of what we have done.”
It is hard to argue with the results from the formula that Toppi and Caldwell have put in place. After Thursday’s JV and varsity sweep of Whittemore-Prescott, Toppi sits at 107 wins and Caldwell has reached 101.
“We have always practiced together, with varsity, but always make sure we have a JV program too,” Caldwell said. “It does help develop them. A freshman on varsity might not get to play at all, as opposed to having a JV team where they can develop. We have girls that have been successful going straight to varsity, but we’ve had even more girls that play a year or two on JV and turn into varsity starters on district championship teams.”
Toppi is certainly appreciative of having Caldwell on his staff, prepping his future varsity players for the next level.
“One hundred percent (thankful),” Toppi said. “He puts in a lot of time on varsity too. He goes to all of our varsity team camps in the summer and he puts in more work than probably the majority of the other varsity coaches in the North Star League. We are all on the same page and now, Shannon Wonnacott is a huge help too. She is now the eighth grade coach and she is getting them ready for Dean. We are all doing the same thing, running the same presses, defenses, inbounds plays and sets. We add to that as they get older, but we can take a girl from eighth grade and that summer at camps they know our plays and our press, so that is huge. We are all on the same page and working together to field the best varsity team that we can. It is definitely a group effort.”
And for Toppi and Caldwell to both reach the 100 win mark in the same season?
“It is a pretty good accomplishment and we both have about the same record,” Toppi said. “It is pretty nice that we were able to do it and for Dean, he was able to do it even when a lot of times some of his best players were up on varsity. Some years he got girls out of the hallway just so we could have a JV season.”
Their connection goes beyond the basketball court too. Caldwell is about to officially be a part of Toppi’s family.
“Our relationship is really close, and in April I am marrying his daughter Emily,” Caldwell said. “We met through him, so there is a bond beyond coaching there as well.”
So, yeah, it is safe to say that the topic of basketball is a frequent conversation piece at family gatherings.
“We are both basketball freaks,” Toppi said. “He comes over at Christmas and we are watching the NBA. In March, we are watching March Madness. We work good together too, I don’t treat him any different than I do the other coaches.”
The Lady Owls are in the midst of their sixth straight winning season. They have just 12 players program wide, but they’ve been able to keep the JV team afloat this year, thanks in large part to the fifth quarter rule; which permits athletes to appear in five quarters between two games on a given night.
“Our numbers are low right now, we have a big seventh grade group coming through, so we just have to survive the next few years,” Caldwell said. “We have never cancelled a JV game. Sometimes we just have five players, but that is something we are used to. (Last week) we went to Harrison with five players (in a JV only game) and won 47-12.”
Caldwell, who is also the assistant athletic director at the school, had a successful stint as Oscoda’s JV football coach too; going 20-0 in three seasons. There are many coaches his situation that would be tempted to move on to a varsity gig somewhere. Caldwell though appears to be right at home.
“You don’t see many JV coaches get to 100 wins,” Caldwell said. “I think that is a statement to our program and there is no reason to look for anything else. Oscoda schools has treated me great and I am in this new role as an assistant A.D. and that is a great role for me, one I always wanted to be in. You don’t see that often, two coaches in the same roles for eight years, but that is a big reason for our success. It is perfect for me and I don’t see it changing anytime soon.”
And as for Toppi? He’s still in this for the long haul too.
“I think our best teams are a couple years away, honestly,” he said. “I think we can get better and better. Losing (seniors) Mia Whipkey and Elle Kellstrom is a big loss, but I think by next summer we can be right back to where we are now. We want to get to the next level, we want to win a regional championship or beyond, that is our goal.”
And he knows exactly how to get the program to that level.
“We just have to keep outworking everyone,” he said.