TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team hosted Gladwin in a key early season Northern Michigan Soccer League game on Tuesday, April 18. A slow start proved costly for the Lady Braves, and they ultimately came up short, 2-1.
“Boy, did it get off to a rough start for us,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir sad. “We were not on our toes and we allowed Gladwin to score two goals within about the first five minutes of the game. At this point, we gained a little extra pep in our step and decided that this wasn’t how the game was going to go down. Some rough play over the next minute or two allowed for Catie Push to take a penalty shot for the Lady Braves and gain our first and only goal of the night.”
Push’s goal made it 2-1 at the half, but Tawas was unable to kick in a game-tying goal in the final 40 minutes.
“From there on out the battle was on to hold Gladwin at two and try our best to get another goal, but the battle couldn’t be won,” Dittenbir said. “I couldn’t really be upset with their performance after that first six minutes. Yes, we started off a little rocky, but they turned it around and held Gladwin at two. We did take our first loss for the season, but we walked away with a lesson learned and our heads held high, humble in defeat.”
On Friday, Tawas bounced back with a NMSL win at Roscommon, 3-1.
“Once again, we had a rocky start,” Dittenbir said. “Roscommon was a stronger team than they had been the year before, and I think the girls were expecting a little less action on the field.”
Still, the Braves managed to score the game’s first goal, with Bethany Sides scoring from Kierstin Muckenthaler. The Lady Bucks tie things at 1-1, which it remained until the half.
Tawas pulled away to win with two second half goals, getting goals from Sides and Alex Felske.
“We ended at the half with a tied score and had some pretty serious conversations at half time about taking the game too lightly, not communicating with each other, not winning the ball,” Dittenbir said. “We had a lot to fix. Thankfully we came out a much stronger team in the second half, passing the ball better, staying more spread out, giving more hustle, and it paid off.”
Tawas (4-1 overall, 4-1 NMSL) hosted Houghton Lake on Tuesday, heads to Ogemaw Heights on Friday and plays at McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.