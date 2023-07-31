EAST TAWAS – The Water Warriors stopped in the Tawases on Tuesday, July 25, as part of their 2023 Ride for Special Olympics Michigan.
Arriving at the State Dock in East Tawas at 10 a.m. after riding across Saginaw Bay from Port Austin, the Water Warriors refueled their machines and then gave rides to more than 20 Area 31 Special Olympic Athletes in the harbor. After a lunch provided by Harbor Park Café, the Water Warriors jumped back on their jet skis to ride back to Port Austin where they had a picnic with Area 10 Special Olympic Athletes and gave more rides on their personal watercraft.
Since the first ride in 1991, the Water Warriors have raised over $3 million for Special Olympics Michigan. To participate in the Ride, all members pledge to raise at least $1,000.
If you would like to make a donation to Special Olympics Michigan via the Water Warriors, visit www.classy.org/campaign/water-warriors-mackinaw-ride/c489288.