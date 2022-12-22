EAST TAWAS – For the past 50 years, home-delivered meals have been provided to eligible residents throughout Iosco County, because of the Older Americans Act of 1965. Title III-C of the Act, also known as the Senior Nutrition Program, aims to reduce hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition, and to promote health and well-being among adults age 60 and older who are in social and economic need.
Also included in the Older Americans Nutrition Program, is a provision to support the delivery of meals to vulnerable older adults.
Although the Iosco County Commission on Aging (ICCOA) is supported by federal and state funding, as well as a county-wide millage and voluntary contributions, it has relied on volunteers to deliver meals to the homes of eligible older residents of Iosco County every weekday.
While representatives say this has worked well for the past 50 years, this is no longer the case. For the past year, despite various efforts to obtain volunteers, ICCOA has continually had a shortage of home delivery drivers.
In an effort to maintain home delivery service, centers have had to cut back on the number of days the meals are delivered from senior centers in the county. Meal delivery had been reduced to four days a week from the Tawas center; home deliveries in the Hale and Sand Lake areas had been reduced to three or four days a week; and this has also been dropped to two or three days in the Whittemore area.
Fearing additional reductions, the ICCOA Board of Directors authorized the employment of home delivery drivers at its Nov. 21 board meeting. As a result, ICCOA is once again delivering meals to all of its eligible older recipients, five days a week. The recipients who need weekend meals, are provided frozen meals.
While this restores ICCOA’s home meal delivery program, it does so at a cost which is not covered by existing sources. Relying on paid drivers for delivery of meals to elders in the county is not indefinitely sustainable.
To maintain its home-delivered meal program, ICCOA is considering a question to be placed on the ballot in the 2024 election regarding an additional millage to support the costs incurred in paying home delivery drivers, who work two to three hours a day.
ICCOA will continue to utilize volunteer drivers to the greatest extent practical, without adversely affecting its ability to provide nourishing meals to older adults in Iosco County.
Individuals who would like to volunteer to deliver meals for ICCOA, may call 989-728-6484 for further information.