OSCODA – First responders including police officers, fire fighters and emergency medical services workers gathered at Parkside Dairy on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. to meet the public and receive a sweet frozen treat of their choosing.
Parkside Dairy owner Amanda Johnson and her staff made shakes, flurries, cones and other treats for those who serve the Oscoda community.
Johnson said she was approached with the idea by Jessica Bravata, who has been organizing a plethora of community events.
"Why not?" Johnson responded, adding that first responders deserve free ice cream.
Children of all ages eagerly waited for an opportunity to speak with officers, go inside of an ambulance or hear the sirens.