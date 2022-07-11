EAST TAWAS Runners from Howell and White Lake won their respective top places Saturday during the inaugural Light Up the Bay 5K Run/Walk in East Tawas.
Noel Weslock, 20, of Howell, was the overall winner finishing the 5k, or 3.1- mile, race in 17 minutes, 23.7 seconds.
Ana Parker, 20, of White Lake, was the top female finisher in 19:50.3. Andrew Koehlinger, 32, of Midland, finished second overall in 18:01.1.
The top local finisher was Allen Tubbs, 42, of Tawas City, fourth overall in 20:32.1.
The inaugural race was sponsored by Tawas Wellness Warriors and Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce. Representatives with the two groups said they were exited to bring back a 5k race to Tawas Bay Summerfest after a two-year hiatus.
Sean Ahearne, one of the race organizers, told the runners moments before the start organizers were expecting 50 participants. However, that total more than doubled expectations as 111 runners registered.
Other Iosco County runners finishing the race are Andrew Mong, 31, East Tawas, fifth, 20:44.4; Kevin Loew, 14, Tawas City, 10th, 23:21.6; Joseph Ernst, 19, East Tawas, 12th, 23:35.6; Amy Short, 55, Tawas City, 14th, 23:45.1; Cliff Miller, 38, East Tawas, 15th, 23:45.4; Kristi Miller, 42, East Tawas, 16th, 23:45.6; Eleanor Manzini, 37, East Tawas, 17th, 23:49.8; Brad Kloska, 43, East Tawas, 18th, 24:09.1; Jesse Siwek, 31, East Tawas, 21st, 24:53.7; Joe Boensch, 28, Tawas City, 22nd, 24:54.6; Megan Wood, 15, National City, 24th, 25:12.8; Lindsey Martin, 34, East Tawas, 27th, 25:46.8; Elizabeth Westcott, 34, Tawas City, 30th, 26:37.7; E. Westcott, 5, Tawas City, 31st, 26:37.7; John Lesneski, 42, East Tawas, 32nd, 27:01.9; G. Lesneski, 11, East Tawas, 33rd, 27:02.4; C. Lesneski, 9, East Tawas, 34th, 27:03.0; Serina Sciotti, 27, Tawas City, 35th, 27:18.6; Casey Williams, 41, East Tawas, 36th, 27:22.9; Lacey Jordan, 30, Tawas City, 38th, 27:31.2; DaMarco Montgomery, 23, Tawas City, 39th, 28:53.9; Casey Selman, 40, Tawas City, 41st, 29:15.8; Daniel O’Connor, 69, Oscoda, 42nd, 29:49.7; Jennifer Thompson, 57, East Tawas, 43rd, 29:54.3; Lacey Selman, 39, Tawas City, 44th, 29:55.0; Abby Kloska, 14, East Tawas, 46th, 30:24.3; Toby Suttle, 45, Tawas City, 48th, 30:55.7; Courtney Siwek, 32, East Tawas, 52nd, 33:18.5; Stephanie Loew, 35, Tawas City, 54th, 33:45.0; Matt Skiba, no age given, East Tawas, 55th, 33:50.6; Marisa Nunn, 28, Tawas City, 59th, 34:34.6; Melissa Bell, 27, East Tawas, 61st, 35:38.3; Amanda Haney, 33, Oscoda, 72nd, 38:34.0; Krysta Lesneski, 39, East Tawas, 73rd, 39:31.3; Jeff Shirkey, 37, Whittemore. 75th, 41:37.3; Ava Briggs, 14, Tawas City, 77th, 42:19.1; Jamie Start-Shirkey, 38, Whittemore, 78th, 43:14.1; Megan Gutmann, 45, Oscoda, 81st, 44:59.6; Lisa McKeon, 60, Oscoda, 83rd, 48:17.7; Hannah Ogard, 29, Tawas City, 84th, 58:47.3; and Caroline Mong, 30, East Tawas, 85th, 59:40.9.
For the walkers, the top three finishers in the male division are Jerry Malone, 62, of Tawas City, first in 36:19.9; Kenneth Douglas, 82, of East Tawas, second in 43:39; and John Klinger, 46, of Tawas City, third in 46:34.9. In the female division, the top three finishers are Erin Klinger, 45, of Tawas City, first in 46:34.8; Tiffany Bischoff, 40, of Tawas City, second in 47:02.1; and Tricia Briggs, 38. of Tawas City, third in 47:03.0.