WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team made the trek up to Rogers City on Friday. The Cardinals faced a late rally from the Hurons but eventually pulled off a thrilling 53-51 North Star League Big Dipper victory.
“It was a great game,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “Challenging at parts, but we fought hard and came out with the win.”
The Cardinals had Will LaFranca and Ashton Hunt each hit two threes in the first quarter, as they were able to lead 15-7 after one.
LaFranca added another three in the second, as W-P pushed its lead to 26-17 at the half.
The third frame saw Brady Oliver sink a three and get five points total and LaFrance drilled his fourth three of the night, as it was a 38-29 W-P lead entering the fourth.
The Hurons rallied to pull ahead in the late stages, but a three pointer by Logan Aiello put W-P back ahead for good to allow them to get the win.
Oliver was able to finish with 14 points to lead the Cards, LaFranca had 12 points with his four three pointers, Aiello finished with eight points, Hunt added six points, Dylan Broughton netted four, Xander Colvin chipped in with three, Mark Howie and Cole Schmidt had two points apiece and Dylan Donaghy and Aiden Massicotte were able to add one point apiece.
W-P (4-5 overall, 1-2 NSL Big Dipper) was at home against AuGres on Monday, heads to Mio on Thursday and is set to host Alcona on Tuesday.