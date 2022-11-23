OSCODA — Late one night recently local photographer Amanda Bergeron was contemplating what there was to do for young families with children in Oscoda on New Years Eve. She couldn't think of anything that was happening other than the festivities local bars had to offer. Bergeron started talking to Jessica Bravata, owner of A Little Bit More.
Bergeron and Bravata decided to have a beach ball drop at the bandshell at Oscoda Beach Park at midnight. The 12-foot beach ball, which will be adorned with LED lights, will be attached to a rope and dropped from 50 feet at midnight. Griff and Sons Tree Service will be lending one of their trucks to the effort.
Bergeron encourages others to contribute to the event. She mentioned that it would be nice to have a food truck serving hot chocolate, and that it would be great to have a dj playing music prior to the ball drop. On Facebook she suggested a glow in the dark scavenger hunt. Anyone who wants to help organize or contribute to the festivities can contact Bergeron at 989-916-2112.