BALDWIN Twp. – Although a reason for why it erupted into flames has not yet been determined, a propane tank is reportedly responsible for a fire which broke out in Baldwin Township on Sunday afternoon.
According to East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Chief Bill Deckett, it was at 3:08 p.m. on May 14 when the ETFD and Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) were dispatched to a structure fire in a home at 560 Janet St.
Deckett advised that the property owner, Douglas Getty, had a recently filled 20-pound propane cylinder that he connected to a portable heater. He checked for leaks using a water/soap solution, and then put the heater in the “light” position.
“When he pushed the igniter button, the owner stated that the entire top of the tank burst into flames, burning like a torch,” Deckett described. “He immediately exited the garage where the heater was located, and called 9-1-1.”
The tank continued to burn, and caught the garage on fire. When firefighters arrived, it was engulfed and the fire was spreading throughout the attic of the entire home.
A quick knock down using water and foam eliminated the flames in the garage, and stopped the fire in the attic.
The overall structure – garage included – measures approximately 1,600 square feet and the home, which Deckett notes was being remodeled, was insured.
No injuries were sustained, and firefighters remained at the residence for about 1½ hours before clearing the scene.
Deckett says that the contents of the garage, which included such items as the kitchen cabinets that had been moved there during the remodeling, were a total loss. “Nothing in the house suffered smoke or fire damage; however, since water had been used to stop the spread of fire in the attic, the weight of the water caused some of the ceiling drywall and insulation to fall into the living area of the house.”
Firefighters also used salvage covers to protect some of the items in the home.
In addition to the ETFD and TCFD, Deckett points out that the East Tawas and Tawas City police departments were also on scene, assisting with traffic and helping with fire ground set up.
Iosco County EMS was on standby in the event of any injuries, as well as for firefighter rehab, while Consumers Energy crews arrived on scene to disconnect the power to the house.
Further, upon sending the necessary agencies to the incident and giving them updates, Iosco County Central Dispatch personnel then coordinated communications for the call.