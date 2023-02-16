TAWAS CITY – Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA) has been named one of 10 2023 Education Excellence Award winners, receiving a $3,000 grant for their program “Business Administration Management & Operations.”
In partnership with the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), the SET SEG Foundation hosts the Education Excellence Awards, granting funds to public school programs that change lives and impact students’ futures. In addition to the grant, award recipients receive an “Education Excellence Winner” road sign and commemorative trophy to proudly display their accomplishment in the community.
The Business Administration Management & Operations program is available to eleventh- and twelfth-grade students to develop crucial adult skills and explore careers with hands-on learning opportunities. Students become young professionals as they study business-related careers like marketing, management, human resources, and supply chain.
Participants leave the classroom with business knowledge, life skills, interview preparedness, and even state-recognized certifications that prepare students for their next steps after high school. Funding will allow for purchasing of sales project supplies and critical inventory items for the school store.
“We are honored to recognize the efforts made by Iosco RESA,” said Molly Mellema, SET SEG Foundation executive director. “The opportunity to make an impact is made possible through the dedication and passion of our public school teachers and staff, creating a positive effect on our students, communities, and state through programs like this.”
The SET SEG Foundation is the philanthropic arm of SET SEG, a risk management organization serving Michigan public schools. The SET SEG Foundation is fueled by its mission to enable students to pursue enrichment opportunities that advance learning, leadership, and civic responsibility by providing services, scholarships, and grants directly to Michigan public schools and Michigan public school students.
For more information about the SET SEG Foundation, visit www.setseg.org/foundation.