OSCODA — Summer evening musical entertainment is set to return June 30 with the annual Oscoda Rotary Club’s Summer Concert series returning to the Oscoda Beach Bandshell.
The concerts are free to the public and held Thursday nights beginning at 7 p.m.
Concerts will only be held in good weather and will be canceled if there is inclement weather, organizers said. They said that attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets or other things to make them comfortable while viewing the bands. Soft drinks, popcorn and Sno Cones will be sold, with the funding going back to support Rotary programs.
This year’s schedule of bands include:
- June 30: Motor City Memories
- July 7: Godfrey’s
- July 14: The Victory Four
- July 21: Southern Breeze
- July 28: 2wice Shy
- Aug. 4: No Baloney
- Aug. 11: Blues Abusers
- Aug. 18: Flipside
- Aug. 25: Concert to benefit Special Olympics Michigan, featuring Jerry Schmidt and Friends.
Concert Series Chair Kristy Bergquist said the concerts take place in the bandshell, which was erected at the park by Rotary in 2022.
“The band shell was the dream of a Rotarian who brought it to the club. After planning and collaborating with other community groups, the dream became a reality,” she said. “Oscoda Rotary Club is celebrating our 50th year this year and the band shell will mark 20 years!”
Bergquist said the performers are guaranteed a minimum fee for their entertainment, but a voluntary collection is taken up from the concertgoers that usually exceeds the minimum, making the series a low cost event, she said adding that Rotary sells refreshments mostly as a service.
“The concerts also provide an environment conducive to teaching Interactors (high school Rotary club) and Early Actors (middle school Rotary club) basic business techniques and interaction with the participants attending the Thursday night series,” Bergquist said. “These students earn community service hours for helping at the concerts and the funds that are generated go directly back to community efforts.”
According to Bergquist, most of the bands that will be performing this summer are returning crowd favorites.
“A few of the bands from previous years were not able to return this year so I got the word out that we were in need of some talent,” she said. “We have four new bands playing our Thursday night concerts for the first time this year. Each band plays a variety of music. Most of the music consists of old-time rock and roll and older country.”