LANSING – The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), a network of volunteer monitoring programs that collect and share surface water quality data statewide, is accepting enrollments for the 2022 Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program (CLMP) season. Training will take place online on Tuesday, May 10.
CLMP volunteers monitor water quality, invasive species and habitat conditions in Michigan lakes. They receive detailed instructions, training and equipment, and the data they collect are added to the MiCorps Data Exchange, a public database which includes CLMP lake information dating back to 1974.
Interested volunteers are encouraged to enroll early, as some program options have March enrollment deadlines. Other options allow enrollment into May and into the summer. Details can be found on the CLMP Enrollment webpage, at micorps.net/lake-monitoring/become-a-volunteer/.
According to those from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), CLMP volunteer training is required for new volunteers, and experienced volunteers are always welcome.
Anyone interested in learning more about the CLMP is invited to participate regardless of their intent to enroll a lake and conduct monitoring this year. There is no charge to take part in the training, although, registration is required to receive the link to the online event. To register, go to micorps.net/lake-monitoring/lake-training/.
Questions about the CLMP can be directed to Erick Elgin, Michigan State University (MSU) Extension, at 218-340-5731 or ElginEri@MSU.edu; or to Aquatic Biologist Tamara Lipsey, of EGLE’s Water Resources Division, at either 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.
EGLE established MiCorps in 2004 to engage the public in collecting water quality data for use in water resources management and protection programs. MSU administers MiCorps for EGLE, in partnership with the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association and the Huron River Watershed Council.
To stay up to date on other EGLE news, follow the department at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.