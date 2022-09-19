HALE – Hale and Tawas Area Veterans organizations, including American Legion Auxiliary Post 422 of Hale, will be hosting the second annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk this Saturday, Sept. 24.
As with the inaugural event, Auxiliary President Ann Marie Stevens notes that participants will follow the same route during the 2022 activity.
First, for those who haven’t already pre-registered, the sign-up period will go on from 8-9 a.m. the day of the event. The registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt, which will be available while supplies last. Auxiliary First Vice President Sandy Denstedt adds that with a desire to get more students involved, there will be no charge for any school-aged children who want to join.
Attendees will sign up at the American Legion building, which is located one block west of the traffic light in downtown Hale, at 429 W. Main St.
Stevens says that the proceeds raised will again be used to assist the immediate needs of military veterans in crisis.
With approximately 22 veterans committing suicide every day, organizers add that everyone is welcome and encouraged to join this year’s Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk, in the hope of reducing that number.
As soon as the registration period concludes, the 5K walk will begin at 9 a.m. from the American Legion post. Participants will make their way across M-65, travel down Main Street/Esmond Road and then head to Eagle Pointe Plaza, where they will make some laps around the track at the property.
Those wanting to complete the full 5K will make four laps, but it should also be noted that this is not a race. People can walk at their own speed, and do as many or as few laps as they choose.
Further, Denstedt says that a wagon will be available for people to ride in, if they are unable to participate on foot, and side-by-sides will also be brought to the event. She notes that volunteers have offered to push people in wheelchairs, as well, and that a couple individuals took advantage of this during the walk in 2021.
Once participants are done at the track, they will follow the same path to return to the Legion building.
Auxiliary Secretary and Chaplain Marlene Polishak adds that members of American Legion Post 422, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7435 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 882 will also be taking part in the event. School children from Hale and Whittemore, as well as businesses from the local communities, will also be joining.
Anyone who can’t attend but would still like to make a contribution to this year’s fundraiser/awareness event, may do so by mailing donations to: Hale American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 93, Hale, MI 48739.
For more information about the second annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk, contact Stevens at 248-259-7222, or Denstedt at 989-305-2479.