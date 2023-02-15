OSCODA – Clayton Jolley has been asking the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to implement an emergency alert system for the past year. Jolley took the podium during public comment at the Feb. 13 board meeting to remind trustees “I’ve been here before.”
Jolley has been asking the township to notify residents of who are affected by emergencies such as boil water alerts.
“If any community ought to be concerned about the quality of its water, it’s this one. You’ve been entrusted with their safety, not just from fire or crime, but public health,” Jolley commented.
“What do you have in place? What have you done? That’s sad,” Jolley asked.
Tammy Kline, superintendent, reminded Jolley that the board had decided to wait until the Iosco County 9-1-1 system implements its emergency alert system. Kline said the board would revisit the issue at the April 24 meeting.
“I still don’t think that’s right. There’s nothing in place. You need to do something now. Think about this, if you fail and somebody is harmed there may be legal consequences this township faces. You need to think about that too,” Jolley concluded.
“I’m a solution kind of guy,” Larry Holland said as he took the podium. Holland said that the township used to have stand up signs that were placed at the main gate. He said the township had mobile signs that could be used to alert residents.
As previously reported, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire has been asking that Kline research the capability of the BS&A system to send out text or e-mail alerts. At the last meeting of the board, McGuire said that she would pilot the system’s capability with the notifications she sends out for tax bills. However, she said she was not able to do so because she never received the code she needed to enter into the system from Kline.