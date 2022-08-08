EAST TAWAS — The East Tawas City Council discussed its options for the anticipated bills, HB 4722 and SB 446 during its meeting last week.
Both bills are designed to limit the power municipalities have over regulatory powers concerning Short Term Rentals (STR).
STRs are residential units repurposed for short term housing. Companies like AirBnB and Perfect Landing Rentals are a few examples.
HB 4722 specifically has a section saying:
“(2) A local unit of government shall not adopt or enforce zoning ordinance provisions that have the effect of prohibiting short-term rentals.”
City Manager Brent Barringer said he does not like the language because STRs have the potential to change the dynamics of their community and the bill could potentially prevent them from regulating their size and scope in East Tawas.
“When state laws involve themselves into local communities, it goes against what we’re doing at a municipal level,” he said.
While Barringer doesn’t think STRs have a directly negative impact on the community, he does think having a cap on the amount in the area is the best option for East Tawas.
“There’s a feeling out there they’re going to try to push this through this year. It may be one of those end of term deals where they approve something before leaving.”
Barringer got this information from visiting a conference with the Michigan Municipal League(MML), an organization advocating for the rights of municipalities in Michigan.
Due to this potential law, the board discussed what their options are before that day.
One solution is to preemptively pass an ordinance regarding STRs and grandfathering in rental caps alongside any other details.
The issue became especially pertinent following noise complaints from a STR property located on Tawas Beach Road.
“Once you get to a certain number of STRs in an area, you get a change of community aspects of the neighborhoods,” said Barringer.
Council member Mike Mooney discussed a percentage based ordinance and asked:
“How many homes do we have in our area right now? If we have a city the size of say, 1,500 homes and restrict it to 30 percent, what would we have? That would mean we have 450 STRs. Would we want that?”
Many on the panel responded “no way!”
Barringer said 30 would be a pretty solid number to start with, alongside charging $500 for an annual permit to offset costs of processing.
Based on that, Barringer said he’d get something drafted up for the council to approve in a later meeting.
Jennifer Rigterink, assistant director of State & Federal Affairs at the MML is in charge of zoning affairs. She advocates for the rights of local municipalities to create their own local ordinances.
She said the main driving force lobbying and advocating these bills are realtors.
“My perception is you have groups of realtors selling these investor homes and acting as property management companies in the side handling booking, cleaning and turning them over to owners.”
She said it’s not uncommon for realtors to make money off of selling homes and maintaining properties like this.
She said left unchecked, STRs can drive up the price of homes in areas, driving out homeowners and transforming neighborhoods into STR districts.
“There is definitely an equity issue here, when you think about folks who buy on the lake for a long time, it’s not them. It’s folks who are investors who can pay in cash and buy up anything. Especially when you have out of state people buying a house, you can’t even call your neighbor if there’s a problem.”
Your average buyer needs to go through getting a mortgage, a credit check, signing a land contract, etc. Home buying takes some time for those in the area who don’t have the means to quickly raise funds like an outside investor.
In a nightmare scenario, housing prices will get so high, workers operating the restaurants and attractions in an area won’t be able to afford to live in the area and the businesses attracting these tourists in the first place collapse, giving renters in these areas nothing to do and no reason to visit.
While that’s not likely, there are already areas experiencing worker shortages because of the higher prices, said Rigterink.
Short’s Brewing company purchased a 26-unit inn with the intention of turning it into temporary housing for their summer staff.
Arizona is the state to look at when legislators open up STRs to settle where they please.
“The state of Arizona passed essentially the same bill as House Bill 4722 that sits with our state Senate awaiting action,” said Arizona State Representative John Kavanagh. This was part of an op-ed he submitted to the Detroit News.
“The fear of escalating an already struggling housing market in our state is real. Businesses are struggling to fill positions because employees can’t find housing. Schools in some areas are seeing a decline because families, to teachers and bus drivers, inability to live in the community. This is not just a problem in our tourist destination areas. We should listen and learn from AZ’s mistake, not repeat it!”
“Since then, Arizona has been trying to undo what they did in 2016, but once you granted a property right its very difficult to take it away,” said Rigterink.
In other news, Chief of Police Frank Anthony said they finally got their watch guard equipment. It’s a new video system for their cars.
Their new cadet is also ready to start, he just needs to go through Michigan Works to apply for a work scholarship to pay for his training.
The house on Main Street hasn’t received bids for demolition yet. The bids are open to anyone willing to take on the project.