OSCODA – The Oscoda football team played an opponent with aspirations of a state title run on Thursday. The Owls saw that host Charlevoix lived up to the top-billing, as they were handed a 44-6 setback.
“We came away from the game relatively healthy, except for one injury,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “There were times where we blocked pretty well and times we didn’t block as well. We are going to get back to film and start our week and get ready to play Mancelona, who just really played a great game against Tawas.”
Oscoda’s lone points came in the second half. Quarterback Michael Myles tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Randy Eschenburg.
Myles finished with about 160 yards passing and other offensive standouts according to Whitley were Eschenburg, Jayce Foster and Blake Mallak.
Oscoda (0-2 overall, 0-1 NMFC Leaders) heads to Mancelona (1-1) on Friday. The Ironmen are coming off a victory over Tawas Area last week, 52-20.