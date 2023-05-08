AuGRES – The AuGres baseball team played a close game with visiting Posen in game one of the two’s North Star League Little Dipper doubleheader on Thursday. Game two was lopsided, but both were wins for the Wolverines, by scores of 5-4 and 21-2.
“It was good to see them working as a team and cheering for each other,” head coach Shirley Moore said. “I believe if we keep doing this, we will have a successful season.”
Game one went seven innings, with Carter Zeien getting the win. He went six and two-third innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits, seven strikeouts and two walks. Cole Pendred got the last out of the game for the save.
On offense, Pendred and Tyler Zaherniak had two hits and one RBI each while Monty Wenkel and Dakota Nelson had one hit apiece.
In game two, Pendred had the win, going five innings and giving up two runs, one earned on three hits, nine strikeouts and one walk.
Hunter Harmon had a triple and two RBI. Zeien had four hits and five RBI and with a double each was Keagan Bender and Pendred.
AuGres played at Hillman on Monday, heads to Hale on Thursday, is at Tawas Area on Saturday and hosts Atlanta on Monday.