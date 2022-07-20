DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan decreased 18 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.63 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 56 cents less than this time last month but still $1.36 more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $18 from when prices were their highest last November.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped from 9.41 million b/d to 8.06 million b/d, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 5.8 million bbl. The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to push pump prices down.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 46 cents to settle at $96.30 Although crude prices increased slightly due to the market expecting demand to remain robust throughout summer, longer-term market concerns about the potential for a recession due to rising interest rates and inflation created headwinds for oil prices earlier this week. Declining crude demand, due to reduced economic activity or continuing COVID-19-related lockdowns in China, could lead prices to follow suit. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 3.3 million bbl to 427.1 million bbl, which is nearly 11 million bbl lower than the storage level last year.
"Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline."
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.67 per gallon, about 21 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.38 more than this same time last year.
Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.92), Ann Arbor ($4.74), Traverse City ($4.72)
Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.50), Grand Rapids ($4.54), Flint ($4.61).