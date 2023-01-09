OSCODA — The Huron Shores Bowling Conference saw action at Vista Lanes in Oscoda on Saturday. The Oscoda boys team was able to get a 28-2 win over Houghton Lake’s ‘B’ team, 28-2. Jace Hulverson led the team with games of 195 and 150, Jack LeClair had a 160 and Jacob Aragon rolled a 153.
“Even though we won this meet, we still struggled as a team,” head coach Josh Obeada said. “We struggled to convert our spares and it definitely showed in our scores. We plan to hit practice hard this week to work on our spare shooting. The highlight of the competition was how well the team kept building each other up. As the bowlers made mistakes, the kids were very good about bringing in positivity to cheer each other up.”
The Lady Owls had a 25-5 win over Whittemore-Prescott.
Colbie Kruse had a high game of 172 and Cheyanne Weidman rolled a 150.
The Tawas Area girls took on Alcona in their matchup, falling 30-0.
The Lady Braves were led by Brooke McClellan with a game of 124 and Bethany Sides had a roll of 107.
The Tawas boys were competing two bowlers short, and they rolled against Houghton Lake’s ‘A’ team, and came up short, 30-0.
Jesse Hartman led the team with scores of 124 and 116 and Makayla Ward had rolls of 116 and 107.
Whittemore-Prescott did not report their results or scores.
Bowling action shifts to Hi-Skore Lanes in West Branch on Saturday.