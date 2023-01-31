LANSING – The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce the graduation of Lieutenant Mike Brown from Purdue University Global, where he recently earned a Master of Science degree in Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Brown is the assistant commander of the MSP West Branch Post, which serves Iosco, Arenac, Gladwin and Ogemaw counties.
His program focused on the social, economic, religious and political aspects of homeland security and the development and practical application of modern emergency management principles and operations.
Brown’s thesis pertained to critical infrastructure planning and continuity of operations within the Texas energy grid. He defended his thesis in early January, and subsequently graduated on Jan. 24.
Approximately one-third of Brown’s tuition and related expenses were reimbursed through employee assistance programs offered by both the MSP and the Office of the State Employer’s Professional Development Fund. The reimbursement initiatives, each having a formal application and approval process, are intended to foster access to higher education and post-secondary degree programs for state employees, enabling them to better serve Michigan residents and visitors alike through the attainment of additional skill sets and qualifications.
A 19-year veteran of the MSP, Brown has served at the department’s Richmond, East Tawas and West Branch posts, the Sterling Heights Forensic Laboratory and in a staff position with the Communications Section at MSP Headquarters.
In addition to holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Ferris State University, Brown is a graduate of the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations program.