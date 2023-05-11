EAST TAWAS - With winter in the rearview and summer on the horizon, the catalog of events and recreational activities to partake in has been consistently ramping up. Whether it's golfing, pickleball, a night out or fun on the lake, the Sunrise Side has something for everyone. However, not everyone has a steady group of friends to do these activities with and, while there’s certainly nothing wrong with getting out there and having fun on your own, some things are just more fun with friends.
Heidi Huber, founder of Sunrise Side Friend Connect (SSFC), moved to the area about 10 years ago and acknowledged that when it comes to finding like-minded individuals to attend events and do activities with, it can be a challenge.
"I’d like to play golf but I don’t know any golf leagues or golfers," says Huber, who resides in East Tawas. She added that as you get older, it can be difficult to maintain and form new friendships and something like going out to the bar alone doesn’t have the same appeal it used to.
Huber says that the inspiration to create SSFC came after she had posted on Tawas Exchange’s Facebook page to see if there was anyone interested in attending a Murder Mystery dinner with her. The feedback she received was overwhelmingly positive, with many locals voicing their support and suggesting she create a Facebook page of her own. Upon creating the group in early February, Huber was surprised to see that the page quickly received 300 members – a number which has grown to more than 400 now.
Huber says that the goal of the group is for people to be able to post on the site, "I’m interested in doing such and such" and then in turn, having others say, "oh, I’d love to go do that."
As far as the scope of the group’s interests, SSFC encourages the following to join: golf league members, pickleball group members, pool players, bikers, hikers, canoers, fishers, hunters, thespians, athletes, not so athletic athletes, bowlers, card players, crafters (sewing, knitting, et cetera), wood carvers, historians, bird watchers and so on.
"SSFC is looking for groups they can join without having to go alone," says Huber. "This is a chance to show new people to the area how many wonderful things there are to do and how they can join in on the fun. These don't need to be 'official' groups - they can just be people who want to get together to have fun," she explains.
Between Barnacle Bill’s and Big Boy, SSFC has had three get-together dinners so far, which each saw a turnout of about 20 people. The dinners were organized by Huber and co-founder Brenda Hawkins; while Huber says the dinners will continue due to their popularity, her goal is to have more members take initiative in making plans and setting things up.
A recent statement from the group reads: "SSFC has a lot of people looking to find a way to join in on the area lifestyle even if (or especially if) they don't know anyone. If you have a group that is looking for new members, please post on the site. Please note that while some business opportunities are ok, most people are looking for free or low-cost activities."
For those looking to make new friends and get involved with the community, visit SSFC at www.facebook.com/groups/sunrisesidefriendconnect.