LANSING – Representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) say they are pleased to announce the availability of grants for 2024, which promote and support the cleanup and reuse of scrap tires in Michigan.
Those from the department state that scrap tires pose a fire risk, for one. And, as mosquito breeding grounds, there is also a human health risk.
However, through such grants as those being offered by EGLE, scrap tires can be processed and used in paving products for roads, manufactured products and energy production.
The Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant recently announced by EGLE, is available for property owners to clean up old or abandoned scrap tire piles. The department will give priority to collection sites where tires were accumulated prior to Jan. 1, 1991, as well as collection sites which pose an imminent threat to public health, safety, welfare or the environment.
Local units of government and nonprofit organizations are also eligible for funding for cleanup days and roadside cleanup grants.
Scrap Tire Market Development Grants are available, as well, to fund up to 50% of total eligible costs for projects that demonstrate new or increased uses of scrap tires in manufactured products or paving projects.
EGLE will prioritize proposals based on the amount of scrap tire material being used in developing the project or product, demonstration of a new use of scrap tire material and demonstration of a viable market for a proposed product.
To apply for a grant, visit the Scrap Tire Website at https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/materials-management/scrap-tires and select the appropriate link under "Grant Information," or contact department representatives at EGLE-ScrapTire@Michigan.gov.
EGLE will accept Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant and Scrap Tire Market Development Grant applications with all supporting documentation received on or before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.