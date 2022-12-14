OSCODA — The Grinch had a busy Saturday visiting local businesses. He started his morning at Sunrise Kava Cafe greeting customers. Not all of the customers, especially the youngest, gave him an enthusiastic response, however.
Little Leo, who was with his mom Jessica, was not impressed and eyed the Grinch with suspicion. After posing for a photo, where he gave the Grinch the side-eye, Leo eventually warmed up and smiled while munching on his cake pop.
At 1 p.m. the Grinch moved on to the Oscoda Burger King where he was met with a line of children eagerly awaiting his arrival. Children and families posed for pictures with the Grinch, he got lots of hugs and a kiss.
The idea for lunch with the Grinch originated with Sara Dufiney, whose husband Justin is the general manager at the Burger King. She thought it would be a fun way to bring in some business during a usual quiet time on a Saturday. Her plan worked as the restaurant was mostly full and everyone was clearly having a fun time. Sara was also behind the Girl Scouts selling cookies outside the restaurant in November.
Appearances for the Grinch and other characters can be scheduled through Jessica Bravata, owner of A Little Bit More in Oscoda, at 989-335-3958.