OSCODA – Sacred Heart Catholic Church has scheduled two events for the month of July. The first of which is a three-day yard sale which will take place from July 6-7 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on July 8. Sacred Heart will also be holding a salad luncheon on July 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at $8 per person. Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 5300 N. US-23.
Trinity Lutheran Church is also holding a community-based event this month; the church invites the public to join them for a free community cookout on July 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 5625 N. US-23. For more information, contact (989) 739-9292.